Cubs place Yu Darvish on disabled list due to virus

The Cubs announced on Monday that starter Yu Darvish has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 4, with a parainfluenza virus.
Darvish was scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against the Marlins. The Cubs haven’t yet announced who will start in Darvish’s place. However, Jen-Ho Tseng was scratched from Monday’s start for Triple-A Iowa, which hints that he may be brought up for a spot start.
Darvish, 31, has struggled in six starts for the Cubs this season. He has a 6.00 ERA with a 37/16 K/BB ratio in 30 innings. The right-hander inked a six-year, $126 million contract with the Cubs back in February.
As we wrote the other day, Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty lost his mother to ALS over the weekend. Piscotty took a day off and will likely stay back in Oakland with his family when the A’s hit the road for the east coast later this week so that he can be on hand for his mother’s funeral, but he played in last night’s Astros-Athletics game.
Piscotty received a standing ovation from the Oakland crowd, and from his opponents in the Astros dugout, as he entered the batter’s box in the bottom of the second inning. It clearly choked him up.
And then he smacked a single into right-center:
A nice moment in a rough week for Piscotty.