Cubs place Yu Darvish on disabled list due to virus

The Cubs announced on Monday that starter Yu Darvish has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 4, with a parainfluenza virus.

Darvish was scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against the Marlins. The Cubs haven’t yet announced who will start in Darvish’s place. However, Jen-Ho Tseng was scratched from Monday’s start for Triple-A Iowa, which hints that he may be brought up for a spot start.

Darvish, 31, has struggled in six starts for the Cubs this season. He has a 6.00 ERA with a 37/16 K/BB ratio in 30 innings. The right-hander inked a six-year, $126 million contract with the Cubs back in February.

