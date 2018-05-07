Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

19-year-old Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. is destroying Double-A pitching

By Bill BaerMay 7, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
Blue Jays minor league third baseman Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. — yep, the son of the former major leaguer by the same name — is baseball’s No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, behind Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña.

Guerrero, who is only 19 years old, has been proving why he’s worthy of such a high ranking, entering Monday’s action batting .398/.455/.624 with three home runs, 30 RBI, and 20 runs scored in 113 plate appearances with Double-A New Hampshire. He kept it going on Monday, blasting a pair of no-doubt homers. Baseball America’s Ben Badler provided the video:

MLB Pipeline expects Guerrero to reach the majors next year, but it shouldn’t be long before he earns a promotion to Triple-A. He signed with the Jays as an international free agent back in July 2015.

Guerrero isn’t the only son of a former major leaguer making waves. Padres minor league shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr. is baseball’s No. 8 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Bo Bichette, playing shortstop at Double-A for the Jays, is the son of Dante Bichette, who spent most of his 14-year career with the Rockies. Bichette is ranked No. 13 in baseball among prospects. In other news, I feel old. I vividly remember Tatis, Sr. hitting two grand slams in one inning off of Chan Ho Park back in 1999.

Video: Stephen Piscotty singled in his first at bat after his mother’s death

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMay 9, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
As we wrote the other day, Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty lost his mother to ALS over the weekend. Piscotty took a day off and will likely stay back in Oakland with his family when the A’s hit the road for the east coast later this week so that he can be on hand for his mother’s funeral, but he played in last night’s Astros-Athletics game.

Piscotty received a standing ovation from the Oakland crowd, and from his opponents in the Astros dugout, as he entered the batter’s box in the bottom of the second inning. It clearly choked him up.

And then he smacked a single into right-center:

 

A nice moment in a rough week for Piscotty.