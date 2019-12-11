Rockies will listen to trade offers for Nolan Arenado

Jon Heyman reports that the Rockies are “willing to listen to trade inquiries” on Nolan Arenado.

Arenado just signed a seven-year, $260 million contract extension with Colorado last spring and he carries a full no-trade clause, but the Rockies have utterly failed to build a good team around him. That has led to Arenado voicing frustration at the direction of the organization. And suggests that he’d be more than willing to waive his no-trade clause if the Rockies could make a deal with a contender.

It’d not be easy to make a deal, though. In addition to the no-trade clause, limiting potential suitors if Areando doesn’t like them, he has an opt-out after the 2021 season that a team would want a bit more certainty on before giving up the farm for him. All that’s in addition to the fact that Arenado is a 28-year-old superstar who has averaged a .937 OPS with 40 home runs and 124 RBI per year since 2015 and is the best defensive third baseman in the game. It would be a massive deal if one could be pulled off.

