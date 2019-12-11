Getty Images

Rockies will listen to trade offers for Nolan Arenado

By Craig CalcaterraDec 11, 2019, 2:09 PM EST
6 Comments

Jon Heyman reports that the Rockies are “willing to listen to trade inquiries” on Nolan Arenado.

Arenado just signed a seven-year, $260 million contract extension with Colorado last spring and he carries a full no-trade clause, but the Rockies have utterly failed to build a good team around him. That has led to Arenado voicing frustration at the direction of the organization. And suggests that he’d be more than willing to waive his no-trade clause if the Rockies could make a deal with a contender.

It’d not be easy to make a deal, though. In addition to the no-trade clause, limiting potential suitors if Areando doesn’t like them, he has an opt-out after the 2021 season that a team would want a bit more certainty on before giving up the farm for him. All that’s in addition to the fact that Arenado is a 28-year-old superstar who has averaged a .937 OPS with 40 home runs and 124 RBI per year since 2015 and is the best defensive third baseman in the game. It would be a massive deal if one could be pulled off.

Report: Rockies sign Scott Oberg to three-year, $13 million extension

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 11, 2019, 5:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Rockies and reliever Scott Oberg have agreed on a three-year, $13 million contract extension. It includes a club option for the 2023 season worth $8 million. Oberg was entering his second year of arbitration eligibility.

Oberg, 29, turned in back-to-back quality campaigns the last two seasons, finishing with a 2.45 ERA in 2018 and a 2.25 ERA last season. In aggregate across both seasons, he has struck out 115 batters and walked 35 over 114 2/3 innings. Oberg missed the final month and a half due to a blood clot in his right arm.

Oberg will likely open the 2020 season as the Rockies’ closer, taking over for Wade Davis, whose production has declined in recent years.