Report: Rockies sign Scott Oberg to three-year, $13 million extension

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Rockies and reliever Scott Oberg have agreed on a three-year, $13 million contract extension. It includes a club option for the 2023 season worth $8 million. Oberg was entering his second year of arbitration eligibility.
Oberg, 29, turned in back-to-back quality campaigns the last two seasons, finishing with a 2.45 ERA in 2018 and a 2.25 ERA last season. In aggregate across both seasons, he has struck out 115 batters and walked 35 over 114 2/3 innings. Oberg missed the final month and a half due to a blood clot in his right arm.
Oberg will likely open the 2020 season as the Rockies’ closer, taking over for Wade Davis, whose production has declined in recent years.
SAN DIEGO — The Mets lost Zack Wheeler to free agency and the Phillies, so they need some pitching. Michael Wacha is a pitcher, and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Mets are finalizing a one year deal for him.
Wacha, 28, ended last season with a right shoulder strain. Before that he posted a 4.76 ERA, 104/55 K/BB ratio and 1.56 WHIP over 126.2 innings. He was moved to the bullpen for five appearances along the way.
That’s not great, but on a one-year deal, there’s little risk. He certainly has an incentive to return to form if he’s going to hit the market again next year. The bigger question is if Wacha is as big as the Mets plan to go to address their pitching needs. If so, some Mets fans aren’t gonna be super happy.