Report: Rockies sign Scott Oberg to three-year, $13 million extension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Rockies and reliever Scott Oberg have agreed on a three-year, $13 million contract extension. It includes a club option for the 2023 season worth $8 million. Oberg was entering his second year of arbitration eligibility.

Oberg, 29, turned in back-to-back quality campaigns the last two seasons, finishing with a 2.45 ERA in 2018 and a 2.25 ERA last season. In aggregate across both seasons, he has struck out 115 batters and walked 35 over 114 2/3 innings. Oberg missed the final month and a half due to a blood clot in his right arm.

Oberg will likely open the 2020 season as the Rockies’ closer, taking over for Wade Davis, whose production has declined in recent years.

Follow @Baer_Bill