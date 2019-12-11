Report: Rangers trade Nomar Mazara to White Sox

Outfielder Nomar Mazara is headed to the White Sox from the Rangers, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports that the Rangers will receive minor league outfielder Steele Walker in return.

Mazara, 24, is entering his second year of arbitration eligibility and is projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn $5.7 million in 2020. He was among baseball’s top prospects going into the 2015-16 seasons, but he hasn’t lived up to his billing yet. Across parts of four seasons, he owns a .261/.320/.435 slash line along with 79 home runs and 308 RBI. His defense has also left something to be desired.

Mazara will join Eloy Jiménez in the Chicago outfield, likely taking over in right field. The Rangers will likely plug the hole in right field by moving Joey Gallo there full-time.

Walker, 23, is the No. 6 prospect in the White Sox system, per MLB Pipeline. Selected by the White Sox in the second round of the 2018 draft, Walker spent most of his season with High-A Winston-Salem. He hit .269/.346/.426 with 10 home runs and 51 RBI in 441 plate appearances.

