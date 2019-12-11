Report: Angels and Anthony Rendon agree on seven-year, $245 million contract

Another big free agent domino has fallen at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. Third baseman Anthony Rendon is signing with the Angels on seven-year, $245 million contract, per Jon Heyman.
Rendon, 29, was the top free agent position player. He’s coming off of a season in which he helped the Nationals win their first championship, batting .319/.412/.598 with a league-high 126 RBI and an NL-best 44 doubles along with 34 home runs and 117 runs scored in 646 plate appearances. Rendon also continued to play solid defense at third base. During the postseason, Rendon hit .328/.412/.590 with seven doubles, three homers, 15 RBI, and 11 runs scored in 75 trips to the plate.
The Angels badly needed to make a big free agent splash this offseason, and third base was as good a place as any to do it. Rendon will now slot easily into the middle of the Angels’ lineup along with Mike Trout. It remains to be seen if the Angels are done making moves, but they could use a corner outfielder and another starting pitcher.
Humorously, Rendon has said he’d like to retire by age 35, as Jesse Daugherty of the Washington Post alluded to on the Nationals Talk Podcast. This contract will take him through his age-36 season.
Phillies GM Matt Klentak didn’t specifically say Odúbel Herrera’s days were numbered, but the way he discussed his team’s outfield situation all but cast Herrera out of the franchise’s plans, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Klentak said, “I expect that Adam Haseley‘s going to be our regular center fielder. But having said that, I recognize that when Roman Quinn is healthy and playing to his potential, it’s hard to take him out of the lineup. I think that combination of players likely takes down the majority of our center field reps this year.” Klentak added that Bruce will “cover us on the corners,” backing up Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper. As Salisbury notes, that is five outfielders, none of which are Herrera.
Herrera, 27, was arrested in May on a domestic violence charge. He was placed on administrative leave and the Phillies scrubbed Citizens Bank Park of any reference to him. They even asked Major League Baseball to take his name off of the All-Star ballot. While the charges were eventually dropped a little more than a month later, the league suspended Herrera for 85 games without pay.
Herrera signed a five-year, $30.5 million contract extension with the Phillies in December 2016. He has two years and $20.5 million remaining on the deal. The Phillies seem content to write off the remainder of the contract as a loss to rid themselves of Herrera.