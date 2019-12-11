Rob Carr/Getty Images

Manfred: All 30 teams will have expanded protective netting in 2020

By Bill BaerDec 11, 2019, 4:15 PM EST
Speaking to the media on Wednesday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, commissioner Rob Manfred said that all 30 teams will have expanded protective netting at their stadiums. It will extend to at least beyond the far end of the dugout. Some teams will have it extend further, even all the way to the foul pole.

A handful of teams began the effort to expand protective netting on their own last year after a young child was struck in the head by an Albert Almora foul ball in June. The fan suffered a fractured skull, subdural bleeding, brain contusions, brain edema, and severe seizures. Almora was visibly shaken as the game went into a brief delay. In the aftermath, the Braves, Astros, White Sox, Royals, Dodgers, Marlins, Pirates, Rangers, Blue Jays, Nationals, and Orioles were among the teams to announce efforts to extend protective netting at their ballparks. Now the rest of the league will join them.

Japanese baseball teams have lots of protective netting at their stadiums and have for years. Both the fans and the players seem to be happy with it. Netting is something a vocal minority of fans will loudly complain and then forget about. Rich people have been sitting behind protective netting at ballparks (behind home plate) since time immemorial and it hasn’t seemed to be an issue.

Report: Rockies sign Scott Oberg to three-year, $13 million extension

By Bill BaerDec 11, 2019, 5:24 PM EST
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Rockies and reliever Scott Oberg have agreed on a three-year, $13 million contract extension. It includes a club option for the 2023 season worth $8 million. Oberg was entering his second year of arbitration eligibility.

Oberg, 29, turned in back-to-back quality campaigns the last two seasons, finishing with a 2.45 ERA in 2018 and a 2.25 ERA last season. In aggregate across both seasons, he has struck out 115 batters and walked 35 over 114 2/3 innings. Oberg missed the final month and a half due to a blood clot in his right arm.

Oberg will likely open the 2020 season as the Rockies’ closer, taking over for Wade Davis, whose production has declined in recent years.