Report: Phillies sign Didi Gregorius to one-year, $14 million deal

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Phillies have signed shortstop Didi Gregorius. WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reports that it’s a one-year deal. Per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the pact is for $14 million.

Gregorius, 29, is coming off of a down year and was recently reported as being willing to take a one-year deal in order to reestablish his value. This past season, he hit .238/.276/.441 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI across 344 plate appearances. Gregorius underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2018 and didn’t make his 2019 season debut until June 7.

The rumors of Gregorius to the Phillies surfaced as soon as the club hired Joe Girardi as the new manager. Girardi managed Gregorius with the Yankees from 2015-17 and has spoken highly of the shortstop.

Gregorius will take over shortstop from Jean Segura. The Phillies, who non-tendered both César Hernández and Maikel Franco last week, could move Segura to either second base or third base depending on what other additions they make this offseason and where they want to play Scott Kingery.

