Report: Giants acquire Zack Cozart from Angels

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reports that the Giants have acquired infielder Zack Cozart and minor league infielder Will Wilson from the Angels in exchange for a player to be named later and cash.

Cozart, 34, played in only 38 games last year due to a shoulder injury, ultimately undergoing an arthroscopic debridement of his left shoulder in July. He hit an ugly .124/.178/.144 in 107 trips to the plate. Cozart also played in only 58 games in 2018, the first year of his three-year, $38 million contract with the Angels. He’ll earn $12.67 million this year, the final year of the deal, which the Giants will cover, per Ardaya.

Wilson, 21, was selected by the Angels in the first round (15th overall) in the 2019 draft. In 46 rookie league games with the Orem Owlz, Wilson hit .275/.328/.439 with five home runs and 18 RBI. MLB Pipeline rated him as the Angels’ No. 4 prospect.

While Cozart has spent much of his career playing shortstop, he played mostly third base for the Angels. He also spent 135 innings at second base with the Angels. The trade is more about Wilson for the Giants, but Cozart could contribute at second base and generally as a backup infielder.

