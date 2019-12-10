Boston Globe

Nick Cafardo named winner of 2020 J.G. Taylor Spink Award

By Craig CalcaterraDec 10, 2019, 2:50 PM EST
SAN DIEGO — The Baseball Writers Association of America has named the late Boston Globe columnist, Nick Cafardo, the winner of the 2020 J.G. Taylor Spink Award. He will be honored with the award that is presented annually to a sportswriter “for meritorious contributions to baseball writing” during Hall of Fame inductions in Cooperstown next July. Cafardo died suddenly last February at the age of 62 while covering the Red Sox at spring training in Fort Myers.

Cafardo, who covered baseball in New England for 35 years, received 243 votes from the 427 ballots cast by BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years’ service. He becomes the 71st winner of the award since its inception in 1962. Jim Reeves, an award-winning columnist and baseball writer in a 40-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, received 108 votes. Patrick Reusse, who has covered the Twins for decades, got 76.

Cafardo worked at the Brockton Enterprise and the Quincy Patriot-Ledger before joining the Boston Globe as baseball columnist in 1989, where he inherited the Sunday notes column, founded by Peter Gammons. Cafardo covered more than 30 World Series, All-Star Games and Winter Meetings. He wrote four baseball books and won the Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year Award in 2014 and the Boston Baseball Writers’ Dave O’Hara Award in 2017.

Cafardo becomes the first posthumous winner of the award since his Boston Globe colleague, Larry Whiteside, in 2008.

Giants sign Kevin Gausman to a one-year deal

By Craig CalcaterraDec 10, 2019, 5:52 PM EST
The San Francisco Giants have signed Kevin Gausman to a one-year deal, they just announced. It’s for $9 million.

Gausman had a poor 2019 season, splitting time between the Braves and the Reds, and splitting time between the rotation and the pen. Overall he posted a 5.72 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 114/32 in 102.1 innings. Those K/BB rates aren’t terrible — better than he posted in most of his previous seasons —  but he was pretty hittable. He was also non-tendered by the Reds as he was projected to make something like $10 million in arbitration. He’ll be a million cheaper for the Giants.

San Francisco is no doubt looking for someone to eat some innings as the rebuild. Gausman is only a year removed from a 183-inning campaign in which he was an above-average starter. The Giants are banking on him returning to form. And, if he REALLY returns to form, probably putting him on the block at midseason.