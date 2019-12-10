Mexico City will host two regular season MLB games in 2020

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA announced on Tuesday that Mexico City will, for the first time, host regular season MLB games. The Diamondbacks and Padres will play at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium on April 18-19.
The construction of Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium was completed in March and can seat 20,000 fans. Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League called it home this past season. They won the Sur Division with a 67-49 record.
While this will be the first time Mexico City hosts regular season games, it has hosted spring training games in the past at Estadio Fray Nano and Foro Sol in 2001, ’03-04, and ’16. The opening round of the 2009 World Baseball Classic was also held at Foro Sol.
The San Francisco Giants have signed Kevin Gausman to a one-year deal, they just announced. It’s for $9 million.
Gausman had a poor 2019 season, splitting time between the Braves and the Reds, and splitting time between the rotation and the pen. Overall he posted a 5.72 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 114/32 in 102.1 innings. Those K/BB rates aren’t terrible — better than he posted in most of his previous seasons — but he was pretty hittable. He was also non-tendered by the Reds as he was projected to make something like $10 million in arbitration. He’ll be a million cheaper for the Giants.
San Francisco is no doubt looking for someone to eat some innings as the rebuild. Gausman is only a year removed from a 183-inning campaign in which he was an above-average starter. The Giants are banking on him returning to form. And, if he REALLY returns to form, probably putting him on the block at midseason.