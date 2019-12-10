Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Inaugural All-MLB Team announced

By Bill BaerDec 10, 2019, 5:02 PM EST
4 Comments

On Tuesday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, Major League Baseball announced the members of the All-MLB Team, recognizing the top performances by players in the 2019 regular season. It announced both a “first team” and “second team.”

The fan vote accounted for 50 percent of the voting while the other 50 percent was handled by a panel of experts, described as a “decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.”

First Team

Second Team

We can argue snubs until the cows come home, but a short list of players who might have merited inclusion: Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks), Matt Chapman (Athletics), Carlos Santana (Indians), Trevor Story (Rockies), George Springer (Astros), Sonny Gray (Reds), and Ken Giles (Blue Jays).

All in all, though, the rosters are a good indication of the players who performed at an elite level during the 2019 season. Whereas the All-Star Game rosters typically only factor in the first half of the season, the All-MLB Team considers the entire season so it is arguably a better indication of the game’s best players.

Giants sign Kevin Gausman to a one-year deal

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraDec 10, 2019, 5:52 PM EST
1 Comment

The San Francisco Giants have signed Kevin Gausman to a one-year deal, they just announced. It’s for $9 million.

Gausman had a poor 2019 season, splitting time between the Braves and the Reds, and splitting time between the rotation and the pen. Overall he posted a 5.72 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 114/32 in 102.1 innings. Those K/BB rates aren’t terrible — better than he posted in most of his previous seasons —  but he was pretty hittable. He was also non-tendered by the Reds as he was projected to make something like $10 million in arbitration. He’ll be a million cheaper for the Giants.

San Francisco is no doubt looking for someone to eat some innings as the rebuild. Gausman is only a year removed from a 183-inning campaign in which he was an above-average starter. The Giants are banking on him returning to form. And, if he REALLY returns to form, probably putting him on the block at midseason.