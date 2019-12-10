Bruce Bochy to manage French national baseball team

Bochy, 64, was born in Bussac-Forêt, France as his dad was stationed there with the U.S. Army. Bochy said, “This is a moment in which I think of my career after the Giants. I want to stay involved and give back to baseball what it gave to me.”
Bochy “retired” after the 2019 season, his 13th season with the Giants. Along with helping the franchise win three championships (2010, ’12, ’14), Bochy led the Giants to a 1,052-1,054 record during the regular season. Prior to managing the Giants, Bochy was the Padres’ skipper, memorably at the helm of the 1998 team that won the National League pennant.
France came up short attempting to qualify for the 2013 and ’17 WBC. In 2013, France was eliminated with an 8-0 loss to Spain and a 5-2, 11-inning loss to South Africa. In 2017, France was defeated 9-2 by Panama before taking down Spain 5-3. They were ultimately eliminated with another loss to Panama by a 7-4 margin.
Zimmerman notes that Bochy’s older brother Joe will help coach the French team. Bochy’s son Brett is also eligible to play for France.
Jones, 34, hit a subpar .260/.313/.414 last season along with 16 home runs and 67 RBI across 528 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks last season. Baseball Reference registered him at 0.4 wins below replacement level.
Jones didn’t sign until March 11 ahead of the 2019 season, taking a one-year, $3 million deal from the D-Backs. He was unlikely to find a similar deal as a free agent heading into 2020, so it makes sense that he would consider playing in Japan.