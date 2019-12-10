Brewers avoid arbitration with Corey Knebel

The Brewers announced on Tuesday that the club and reliever Corey Knebel agreed on a one-year contract, avoiding arbitration. The terms of the contract are not yet known.
Knebel, 28, was projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn $5.125 million in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The right-hander missed the entire 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. It is unlikely he will be ready for the start of the 2020 regular season.
Knebel had a career year in 2017, pitching in a league-high 76 games while posting a 1.78 ERA with 39 saves, and 126 strikeouts over 76 innings. He followed it up with a solid 2018 campaign, saving 16 games with a 3.58 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 55 1/3 innings.
The Brewers have a ton of work to do this offseason. Getting Knebel back in the first half pitching effectively will be a huge boon to the team.
The San Francisco Giants have signed Kevin Gausman to a one-year deal, they just announced. It’s for $9 million.
Gausman had a poor 2019 season, splitting time between the Braves and the Reds, and splitting time between the rotation and the pen. Overall he posted a 5.72 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 114/32 in 102.1 innings. Those K/BB rates aren’t terrible — better than he posted in most of his previous seasons — but he was pretty hittable. He was also non-tendered by the Reds as he was projected to make something like $10 million in arbitration. He’ll be a million cheaper for the Giants.
San Francisco is no doubt looking for someone to eat some innings as the rebuild. Gausman is only a year removed from a 183-inning campaign in which he was an above-average starter. The Giants are banking on him returning to form. And, if he REALLY returns to form, probably putting him on the block at midseason.