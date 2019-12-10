Brewers avoid arbitration with Corey Knebel

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Brewers announced on Tuesday that the club and reliever Corey Knebel agreed on a one-year contract, avoiding arbitration. The terms of the contract are not yet known.

Knebel, 28, was projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn $5.125 million in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The right-hander missed the entire 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. It is unlikely he will be ready for the start of the 2020 regular season.

Knebel had a career year in 2017, pitching in a league-high 76 games while posting a 1.78 ERA with 39 saves, and 126 strikeouts over 76 innings. He followed it up with a solid 2018 campaign, saving 16 games with a 3.58 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 55 1/3 innings.

The Brewers have a ton of work to do this offseason. Getting Knebel back in the first half pitching effectively will be a huge boon to the team.

Follow @Baer_Bill