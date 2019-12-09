Getty Images

World Series champions left off the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball schedule

By Craig CalcaterraDec 9, 2019, 1:22 PM EST
18 Comments

SAN DIEGO — Scheduling Sunday Night Baseball is a complicated business.

On the one hand, it’s baseball’s marquee regular season broadcast. If you’re on Sunday Night Baseball you’re getting a marketing push and getting in front of more eyeballs. You’re being honored almost.

On the other hand, teams really don’t want to be on it because Sunday is a travel day and, traditionally, a day for day games, and playing at night makes for very late night/early morning travel and robs players of the one chance they may get in a week to have a nice evening at home or to have dinner at a normal hour.

There is some disconnect on ESPN and Major League Baseball’s part as well. In an ideal world, the league would use the marquee broadcast to market its teams and stars. To give exposure to those teams and stars who the country may not know as much about. But we don’t live in an ideal world. We live in a world in which ESPN pays Major League Baseball a lot of money in order to put games on and, in exchange, wants to get the highest ratings possible. That gives both parties a practical incentive to schedule the teams that are already the most popular in order to maximize the audience.

So you get what we have had for a long time: a lot of Yankees and Red Sox games. We got it again today, as ESPN announced the Sunday Night Baseball schedule for the first half of the season:

The current World Series champion Washington Nationals will not appear.

Which, hey, I get it. And, secretly, the Nationals and every other team who aren’t scheduled for Sunday nights, are going to be pretty happy about it.

A ‘Mystery Team’ may be in on Gerrit Cole. What does that mean?

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraDec 10, 2019, 2:07 PM EST
3 Comments

“Mystery Team” is a term invented by Jon Heyman at the 2010 Winter Meetings in Florida. That’s when he published a rumor in Sports Illustrated that then-free agent pitcher Cliff Lee was being courted by “the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees and a third mystery team.” He added — and I am not making this up — that “the mystery team remains a mystery and is also seen as a long shot.” That’s a heck of a line.

The whole “Mystery Team” thing was initially seen as a joke — and by some as Heyman trying to sound plugged in when he didn’t know anything — but he showed all of us when, the very next day, Cliff Lee signed with the Phillies who were, in fact, the “Mystery Team.”  With that a meme was born, and Heyman has owned it since then, mostly ironically, but certainly as a part of his personal brand. I’ve long been critical of Heyman for a lot of things, but the “mystery team” thing is kind of fun, actually. Takes some of the seriousness out of all of this. It’s certainly put his own stamp on his beat.

Welp, we got another one today:

I like to poke fun at the concept of “Mystery Team,” but given where the bidding is already, I don’t think that Cole needs a phony rumor of another bidder in order to inflate his market. He’s gonna make bank. As such, I’m willing to believe that there is, in fact, an unnamed team in the bidding.

I feel like we’ll find out soon.