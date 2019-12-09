Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Nationals re-sign Stephen Strasburg to seven-year, $245 million deal

By Bill BaerDec 9, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Jon Heyman reports that the Nationals have re-signed free agent starter Stephen Strasburg. Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal is for seven years and $245 million. It’s a record for both annual average value and total value for a free agent pitcher. According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, $80 million of the total value of the contract is deferred, in true Nationals fashion. Deferrals reduce the present-day value of the deal. [Update: Per Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal, $80 million is deferred with interest, which won’t affect the present-day value.]

Strasburg, 31, opted out of his previous contract with the Nationals last month. He had four years and $100 million remaining on what was a seven-year, $175 million extension. By opting out, Strasburg fetched an extra three years and close to $145 million.

During the past regular season, Strasburg led the National League with 18 wins and 209 innings pitched while compiling a 3.32 ERA and racking up 251 strikeouts opposite only 56 walks. He shined in the postseason, limiting the opposition to nine runs on 30 hits and four walks with 47 strikeouts across 36 1/3 innings. Strasburg’s performance earned him World Series MVP honors as the Nationals won their first championship in franchise history.

Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner recently said that his team can’t afford to bring back both Strasburg and free agent third baseman Anthony Rendon, so the Strasburg signing seems to also imply that Rendon is headed for greener pastures.

Strasburg’s contract will have a major effect on free agent starter Gerrit Cole, as he is expected to fetch more than Strasburg. It is now quite realistic that Cole approaches or perhaps even exceeds $300 million in total value.

A ‘Mystery Team’ may be in on Gerrit Cole. What does that mean?

By Craig CalcaterraDec 10, 2019, 2:07 PM EST
“Mystery Team” is a term invented by Jon Heyman at the 2010 Winter Meetings in Florida. That’s when he published a rumor in Sports Illustrated that then-free agent pitcher Cliff Lee was being courted by “the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees and a third mystery team.” He added — and I am not making this up — that “the mystery team remains a mystery and is also seen as a long shot.” That’s a heck of a line.

The whole “Mystery Team” thing was initially seen as a joke — and by some as Heyman trying to sound plugged in when he didn’t know anything — but he showed all of us when, the very next day, Cliff Lee signed with the Phillies who were, in fact, the “Mystery Team.”  With that a meme was born, and Heyman has owned it since then, mostly ironically, but certainly as a part of his personal brand. I’ve long been critical of Heyman for a lot of things, but the “mystery team” thing is kind of fun, actually. Takes some of the seriousness out of all of this. It’s certainly put his own stamp on his beat.

Welp, we got another one today:

I like to poke fun at the concept of “Mystery Team,” but given where the bidding is already, I don’t think that Cole needs a phony rumor of another bidder in order to inflate his market. He’s gonna make bank. As such, I’m willing to believe that there is, in fact, an unnamed team in the bidding.

I feel like we’ll find out soon.