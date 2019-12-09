Nike

Nike Swoosh to appear on the front of every uniform in 2020

By Craig CalcaterraDec 9, 2019, 1:41 PM EST
SAN DIEGO — We knew as of last January that this was coming — and the new uniform designs teams like the Padres, Brewers and Rangers have released in the past few weeks have shown it — but today the images were all released: all 30 teams will wear jerseys with the Nike Swoosh prominently placed on the front starting in the 2020 season.

The move is the result of the deal in which Nike has taken took over from Majestic Athletic as Major League Baseball’s uniform supplier. While Majestic’s logo had long appeared on MLB uniforms — they were making BP jerseys as early as 1982 and were the exclusive game uniform supplier for the past 14 years — that little M had appeared on the sleeve.

The Nike Swoosh, however, is a lot more prominent:

They aren’t all that bothersome on most uniform styles, particularly the newer and busier ones. But to my eyes the Swoosh is a desecration of the more classic, cleaner uniforms like the Yankees, Dodgers, and Tigers as shown above. Yeah, that’s some traditionalism on my part talking — OK, a LOT of traditionalism on my part talking — but it does, objectively, throw off the balance that some of the better uniform designs have long had.

Not that anyone is gonna do anything about it. That ship sailed long ago and the money has already been put in the bank. And, yes, like most things along these lines we’ll likely all get used to this pretty quickly. By May someone will likely have to remind me that I was pissed off about this here in December. I’ll grant that this is a me issue.

Still, at some point down the road, someone at Major League Baseball is going to broach the idea of advertisements on uniforms and a lot of people are going to get angry about it. When they do, I hope you’ll remind them that we’ve already got prominent advertisements on jerseys. We Just Did It.

A ‘Mystery Team’ may be in on Gerrit Cole. What does that mean?

By Craig CalcaterraDec 10, 2019, 2:07 PM EST
“Mystery Team” is a term invented by Jon Heyman at the 2010 Winter Meetings in Florida. That’s when he published a rumor in Sports Illustrated that then-free agent pitcher Cliff Lee was being courted by “the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees and a third mystery team.” He added — and I am not making this up — that “the mystery team remains a mystery and is also seen as a long shot.” That’s a heck of a line.

The whole “Mystery Team” thing was initially seen as a joke — and by some as Heyman trying to sound plugged in when he didn’t know anything — but he showed all of us when, the very next day, Cliff Lee signed with the Phillies who were, in fact, the “Mystery Team.”  With that a meme was born, and Heyman has owned it since then, mostly ironically, but certainly as a part of his personal brand. I’ve long been critical of Heyman for a lot of things, but the “mystery team” thing is kind of fun, actually. Takes some of the seriousness out of all of this. It’s certainly put his own stamp on his beat.

Welp, we got another one today:

I like to poke fun at the concept of “Mystery Team,” but given where the bidding is already, I don’t think that Cole needs a phony rumor of another bidder in order to inflate his market. He’s gonna make bank. As such, I’m willing to believe that there is, in fact, an unnamed team in the bidding.

I feel like we’ll find out soon.