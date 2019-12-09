MLB will remove marijuana from list of banned substances for minor leaguers

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that, as part of MLB and the MLBPA’s recent agreement on a treatment program for opioids, the league will also remove marijuana from the list of banned substances for minor leaguers. As Rosenthal notes, major league players aren’t tested for marijuana but minor leaguers are.
Though the use of medicinal marijuana has been decriminalized in most of the U.S., the drug remains illegal at the federal level. It is classified as a Schedule I drug along with other substances such as heroin, peyote, and ecstasy.
It is great to see the league being forward-thinking on this particular issue. The messaging on marijuana has, for decades, been misleading. As a result, the drug grew a reputation it didn’t deserve. In this day and age, many players use or have used the drug without it having a major impact on their lives. In many cases, the impact is positive. Former Astros first baseman Jon Singleton remains a well-known outlier. Furthermore, testing for and thus having to punish players for the use of marijuana removes any incentive for the player to be honest and seek help if the drug impacts their lives negatively. This, along with the opioid program, hopefully results in players feeling comfortable enough to seek the help they need if they need it.
“Mystery Team” is a term invented by Jon Heyman at the 2010 Winter Meetings in Florida. That’s when he published a rumor in Sports Illustrated that then-free agent pitcher Cliff Lee was being courted by “the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees and a third mystery team.” He added — and I am not making this up — that “the mystery team remains a mystery and is also seen as a long shot.” That’s a heck of a line.
The whole “Mystery Team” thing was initially seen as a joke — and by some as Heyman trying to sound plugged in when he didn’t know anything — but he showed all of us when, the very next day, Cliff Lee signed with the Phillies who were, in fact, the “Mystery Team.” With that a meme was born, and Heyman has owned it since then, mostly ironically, but certainly as a part of his personal brand. I’ve long been critical of Heyman for a lot of things, but the “mystery team” thing is kind of fun, actually. Takes some of the seriousness out of all of this. It’s certainly put his own stamp on his beat.
Welp, we got another one today:
I like to poke fun at the concept of “Mystery Team,” but given where the bidding is already, I don’t think that Cole needs a phony rumor of another bidder in order to inflate his market. He’s gonna make bank. As such, I’m willing to believe that there is, in fact, an unnamed team in the bidding.
I feel like we’ll find out soon.