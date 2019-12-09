Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Cubs may trade Kris Bryant to gain some payroll flexibility

By Bill BaerDec 9, 2019, 4:48 PM EST
9 Comments

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports that the Cubs have discussed a Kris Bryant trade with the Phillies. Nothing is close yet, and Levine notes that Bryant’s ongoing service time grievance is still an issue.

Including projected salaries from pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players, the Cubs’ 2020 payroll as it pertains to the competitive balance tax is nearly $210 million, according to Cot’s Contracts. The CBT threshold for 2020 is $208 million, meaning the Cubs would pay a penalty on the overage. Bryant, who is either entering his second-to-last or final year of arbitration eligibility (depending on the outcome of his grievance) is projected to earn around $19 million in 2020. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal suggests that trading Bryant would be one way the Cubs would be able to clear payroll space so as not to exceed the CBT threshold.

Bryant turns 28 next month. He is coming off of another productive season in which he hit .282/.382/.521 with 31 home runs and 77 RBI across 634 plate appearances. He’s a three-time All-Star who won the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year Award and the 2016 NL MVP Award.

The Cubs last season finished 84-78, fading in September and ultimately settling for third place in the NL Central. Trading Bryant to facilitate signing free agents to cover other positions may not even help the Cubs return to prominence in the division, but a haul of prospects may help set the Cubs up for the future if they don’t see themselves signing Bryant to a contract extension.

A ‘Mystery Team’ may be in on Gerrit Cole. What does that mean?

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraDec 10, 2019, 2:07 PM EST
3 Comments

“Mystery Team” is a term invented by Jon Heyman at the 2010 Winter Meetings in Florida. That’s when he published a rumor in Sports Illustrated that then-free agent pitcher Cliff Lee was being courted by “the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees and a third mystery team.” He added — and I am not making this up — that “the mystery team remains a mystery and is also seen as a long shot.” That’s a heck of a line.

The whole “Mystery Team” thing was initially seen as a joke — and by some as Heyman trying to sound plugged in when he didn’t know anything — but he showed all of us when, the very next day, Cliff Lee signed with the Phillies who were, in fact, the “Mystery Team.”  With that a meme was born, and Heyman has owned it since then, mostly ironically, but certainly as a part of his personal brand. I’ve long been critical of Heyman for a lot of things, but the “mystery team” thing is kind of fun, actually. Takes some of the seriousness out of all of this. It’s certainly put his own stamp on his beat.

Welp, we got another one today:

I like to poke fun at the concept of “Mystery Team,” but given where the bidding is already, I don’t think that Cole needs a phony rumor of another bidder in order to inflate his market. He’s gonna make bank. As such, I’m willing to believe that there is, in fact, an unnamed team in the bidding.

I feel like we’ll find out soon.