Adam Jones may be going to Japan to play

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that free agent outfielder Adam Jones is in talks with the Orix Buffaloes of NPB. No deal is done yet, but Rosenthal says that a multi-year deal could be inked this week, sending Jones to Japan.
Jones, 34, played for the Diamondbacks last season, hitting a disappointing .260/.313/.414 (87 OPS+) with 16 homers and 67 RBI, declining pretty significantly in the second half of the season compared to the first. In light of that it seems doubtful that he’d be able to land a major league deal this winter, so going to Japan may be a good move for him if he wishes to continue to play on a regular basis.
Jones is a 14-year big league veteran who has posted a career line of .277/.317/.454 with 282 homers for the Mariners, Orioles and Dbacks.
“Mystery Team” is a term invented by Jon Heyman at the 2010 Winter Meetings in Florida. That’s when he published a rumor in Sports Illustrated that then-free agent pitcher Cliff Lee was being courted by “the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees and a third mystery team.” He added — and I am not making this up — that “the mystery team remains a mystery and is also seen as a long shot.” That’s a heck of a line.
The whole “Mystery Team” thing was initially seen as a joke — and by some as Heyman trying to sound plugged in when he didn’t know anything — but he showed all of us when, the very next day, Cliff Lee signed with the Phillies who were, in fact, the “Mystery Team.” With that a meme was born, and Heyman has owned it since then, mostly ironically, but certainly as a part of his personal brand. I’ve long been critical of Heyman for a lot of things, but the “mystery team” thing is kind of fun, actually. Takes some of the seriousness out of all of this. It’s certainly put his own stamp on his beat.
Welp, we got another one today:
I like to poke fun at the concept of “Mystery Team,” but given where the bidding is already, I don’t think that Cole needs a phony rumor of another bidder in order to inflate his market. He’s gonna make bank. As such, I’m willing to believe that there is, in fact, an unnamed team in the bidding.
I feel like we’ll find out soon.