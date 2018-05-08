Jason Heyward placed on the concussion disabled list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cubs have placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 7-day concussion disabled list.

Heyward hit his head while trying to track down Dexter Fowler‘s walk-off home run in Sunday night’s Cards-Cubs game. Ben Zobrist will start in right field tonight against the Marlins in Heyward’s absence. An absence, given the uncertainty of brain injuries, the duration of which will be unclear.

Here’s the play on which he hurt himself. You can see how he jarred himself pretty good:

