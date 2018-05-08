Jason Heyward placed on the concussion disabled list

The Cubs have placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Heyward hit his head while trying to track down Dexter Fowler‘s walk-off home run in Sunday night’s Cards-Cubs game. Ben Zobrist will start in right field tonight against the Marlins in Heyward’s absence. An absence, given the uncertainty of brain injuries, the duration of which will be unclear.
Here’s the play on which he hurt himself. You can see how he jarred himself pretty good:
The Red Sox announced this afternoon that starter David Price has been scratched for tomorrow’s start against the Yankees in the Bronx. Rick Porcello will get his start tomorrow and Eduardo Rodriguez will go on Thursday. Drew Pomeranz will go tonight for the Bosox.
Price had a bullpen session on Sunday that was halted due to symptoms of the same sort of hand numbness he experienced earlier in the season. He has been sent back to Boston for further tests.
Price is 2-4 with a 5.11 ERA in seven starts this season.