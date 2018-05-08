UPDATE: James Paxton has a no-hitter through eight innings

UPDATE: Make it eight innings. Paxton survived two hard-hit balls in the eighth inning but both found fielders and he struck out a third man to extend his no-hitter. He’s now three outs away, with 92 pitches on the odometer.
9:12 PM: Mariners starter James Paxton has a no-hitter going through seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Paxton has thrown 83 pitches, has struck out five and has walked three. The Mariners have given him five runs of support thus far.
Paxton struck out 16 batters in his last outing, against the Oakland Athletics. That was the highest strikeout total by any pitcher so far this season. He’s now two innings away from a bigger accomplishment.
Brewers starter Wade Miley left his start Tuesday night against the Indians due to a strained oblique muscle.
Miley faced four batters in the top of the first inning before walking off the mound in pain, holding his right side. The club will likely evaluate him further tomorrow, but strained obliques almost always mean 4-6 weeks on the disabled list.
In others Brewers injury news, catcher Stephen Vogt has reportedly suffered a career-threatening shoulder injury while rehabbing in the minors. Specifically, reports the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, an MRI revealed that Vogt damaged his rotator cuff, labrum and capsule making a throw to third base with Class AA Biloxi.
Vogt, 33, was close to rejoining the Brewers after rehabbing a shoulder strain suffered in spring training.