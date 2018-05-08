UPDATE: James Paxton has a no-hitter through eight innings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE: Make it eight innings. Paxton survived two hard-hit balls in the eighth inning but both found fielders and he struck out a third man to extend his no-hitter. He’s now three outs away, with 92 pitches on the odometer.

9:12 PM: Mariners starter James Paxton has a no-hitter going through seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Paxton has thrown 83 pitches, has struck out five and has walked three. The Mariners have given him five runs of support thus far.

Paxton struck out 16 batters in his last outing, against the Oakland Athletics. That was the highest strikeout total by any pitcher so far this season. He’s now two innings away from a bigger accomplishment.

