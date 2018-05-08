Getty Images

Jacob deGrom cleared for his next start

By Craig CalcaterraMay 8, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
Jacob deGrom hyperextended his left elbow during an at bat last week and took a trip to the disabled list. Today he threw 43 pitches in a two-inning simulated game and it went well, clearing the way for him to make his next start, this coming Sunday. Mets manager Mickey Callaway said after the session that “everything went better than could be expected.”

The Mets righty was originally scheduled to pitch yesterday against the Reds, but Callaway told reporters that he didn’t want to push deGrom beyond his limits so soon. Plus, c’mon, it’s the Reds.

A healthy deGrom has been a good deGrom this year, going 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 11.2 K/9 in 43.1 innings.

Jason Heyward placed on the concussion disabled list

By Craig CalcaterraMay 8, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
The Cubs have placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 7-day concussion disabled list.

Heyward hit his head while trying to track down Dexter Fowler‘s walk-off home run in Sunday night’s Cards-Cubs game. Ben Zobrist will start in right field tonight against the Marlins in Heyward’s absence. An absence, given the uncertainty of brain injuries, the duration of which will be unclear.

Here’s the play on which he hurt himself. You can see how he jarred himself pretty good:

 