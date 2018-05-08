Jacob deGrom cleared for his next start

Jacob deGrom hyperextended his left elbow during an at bat last week and took a trip to the disabled list. Today he threw 43 pitches in a two-inning simulated game and it went well, clearing the way for him to make his next start, this coming Sunday. Mets manager Mickey Callaway said after the session that “everything went better than could be expected.”

The Mets righty was originally scheduled to pitch yesterday against the Reds, but Callaway told reporters that he didn’t want to push deGrom beyond his limits so soon. Plus, c’mon, it’s the Reds.

A healthy deGrom has been a good deGrom this year, going 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 11.2 K/9 in 43.1 innings.

Follow @craigcalcaterra