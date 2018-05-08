Dodgers activate Rich Hill

The Dodgers activated lefty Rich Hill from the 10-day disabled list. He’ll pitch against the Diamondbacks tonight.
Hill was on the DL due to a cracked fingernail that ended up getting infected, which, eww. He was originally expected to make his return Sunday against the Padres in Mexico, but the Dodgers decided to give him a few extra days. Hill, who has a 6.00 ERA in three starts, will look for a fresh start to his 2018 season.
While we’re here, can we talk about how ridiculous it is that the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are playing again? They’ve already played ten times. After this series ends at close of business on Thursday they will have played 13 times in 37 games a piece. Tonight’s Dbacks starter, Zack Godley, will be facing the Dodgers for the fourth time in seven starts on the year. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have not even played the Rockies once, and will not do so until May 21.
We already have unbalanced schedules in baseball. Why must we unbalance them so much more like this?
There are few if any details yet, but John Lott of The Athletic reports that Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was charged with one count of assault on a woman early this morning.
The incident took place in Toronto, where the Blue Jays are home, with an off day yesterday. The Toronto Police Department is not releasing any specifics about the assault so as not to potentially reveal information about the victim of the crime, whose identity is protected under the law.
Obviously there will be more to this story, including any acts or statements the Blue Jays and Major League Baseball take or make pursuant to team and league policies. We’ll update when we learn more.
UPDATE: Major League Baseball has placed Osuna on administrative leave. The league’s statement:
“MLB takes all allegations of this nature very seriously. We are investigating the circumstances and have placed Roberto Osuna on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.”
Osuna is scheduled for a court appearance on June 18. He could be facing a suspension from MLB regardless of whether he’s ultimately convicted
UPDATE: Well, this is awkward.