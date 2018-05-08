David Price scratched for tomorrow’s start against the Yankees

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox announced this afternoon that starter David Price has been scratched for tomorrow’s start against the Yankees in the Bronx. Rick Porcello will get his start tomorrow and Eduardo Rodriguez will go on Thursday. Drew Pomeranz will go tonight for the Bosox.

Price had a bullpen session on Sunday that was halted due to symptoms of the same sort of hand numbness he experienced earlier in the season. He has been sent back to Boston for further tests.

Price is 2-4 with a 5.11 ERA in seven starts this season.

