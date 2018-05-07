Phillies call up Seranthony Dominguez from Triple-A

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Phillies announced that reliever Seranthony Dominguez has been called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Reliever Adam Morgan was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained back.

Dominguez, 23, started the season with Double-A Reading but was promoted to Triple-A near the end of April. In 16 2/3 combined innings with Reading (13) and Lehigh Valley (3 2/3), Dominguez owns a 1.62 ERA with a 21/3 K/BB ratio. According to MLB Pipeline, Dominguez is the No. 11 prospect in the Phillies’ system.

Manager Gabe Kapler says he would be comfortable using Dominguez in a high-leverage situation on Monday, Ben Harris of The Athletic reports.

While the Phillies’ bullpen has overall been decent this year — its aggregate 3.12 ERA is fifth-best in baseball — closer Hector Neris has struggled, walking nine batters in 13 innings on the year. He walked two and gave up two hits in blowing the save during Sunday’s 5-4 walk-off loss to the Nationals.

