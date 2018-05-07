Odubel Herrera has reached base in 36 consecutive games

With a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning off of the Giants’ Jeff Samardzija, Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera extended his streak of reaching base safely to 36 games.
According to Baseball Reference, it’s the 19th streak of that length or longer by a Phillies batter dating back to 1908. Mike Schmidt holds the club record at 56 games. The most recent streak by a Phillie, prior to Herrera’s, of 30-plus games was by Darin Ruf, who reached in 33 consecutive games from September 25, 2012 through August 6, 2013.
After his homer on Monday, Herrera is batting .339/.396/.512 with four homers, 18 RBI, and 17 runs scored in 134 plate appearances. He’s also been worth over one Win Above Replacement already, ranking him among the league’s top-ten outfielders along with teammate Rhys Hoskins.
Update: Herrera homered again in the sixth inning to make it a 10-0 lead for the Phillies over the Giants. His slash line is now .341/.401/.537 with five homers, 20 RBI, and 19 runs scored.
Blue Jays minor league third baseman Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. — yep, the son of the former major leaguer by the same name — is baseball’s No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, behind Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña.
Guerrero, who is only 19 years old, has been proving why he’s worthy of such a high ranking, entering Monday’s action batting .398/.455/.624 with three home runs, 30 RBI, and 20 runs scored in 113 plate appearances with Double-A New Hampshire. He kept it going on Monday, blasting a pair of no-doubt homers. Baseball America’s Ben Badler provided the video:
MLB Pipeline expects Guerrero to reach the majors next year, but it shouldn’t be long before he earns a promotion to Triple-A. He signed with the Jays as an international free agent back in July 2015.
Guerrero isn’t the only son of a former major leaguer making waves. Padres minor league shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr. is baseball’s No. 8 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Bo Bichette, playing shortstop at Double-A for the Jays, is the son of Dante Bichette, who spent most of his 14-year career with the Rockies. Bichette is ranked No. 13 in baseball among prospects. In other news, I feel old. I vividly remember Tatis, Sr. hitting two grand slams in one inning off of Chan Ho Park back in 1999.