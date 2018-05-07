Danny Farquhar discharged from hospital

The White Sox have provided an update on reliever Danny Farquhar, who suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm last month. Farquhar was discharged from RUSH University Medical Center on Monday afternoon and is now resting at home with his family.
Farquhar’s neurosurgeon, Dr. Demetrius Lopes, won’t provide medical clearance for him to pitch in a competitive baseball game this year in order to allow him to fully recover.
It’s wonderful to hear that Farquhar is on the road to recovery and hopefully he will be able to pitch in the majors again — that is, if he wants to.
The Phillies announced that reliever Seranthony Dominguez has been called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Reliever Adam Morgan was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained back.
Dominguez, 23, started the season with Double-A Reading but was promoted to Triple-A near the end of April. In 16 2/3 combined innings with Reading (13) and Lehigh Valley (3 2/3), Dominguez owns a 1.62 ERA with a 21/3 K/BB ratio. According to MLB Pipeline, Dominguez is the No. 11 prospect in the Phillies’ system.
Manager Gabe Kapler says he would be comfortable using Dominguez in a high-leverage situation on Monday, Ben Harris of The Athletic reports.
While the Phillies’ bullpen has overall been decent this year — its aggregate 3.12 ERA is fifth-best in baseball — closer Hector Neris has struggled, walking nine batters in 13 innings on the year. He walked two and gave up two hits in blowing the save during Sunday’s 5-4 walk-off loss to the Nationals.