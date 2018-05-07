Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

19-year-old Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. is destroying Double-A pitching

May 7, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
Blue Jays minor league third baseman Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. — yep, the son of the former major leaguer by the same name — is baseball’s No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, behind Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña.

Guerrero, who is only 19 years old, has been proving why he’s worthy of such a high ranking, entering Monday’s action batting .398/.455/.624 with three home runs, 30 RBI, and 20 runs scored in 113 plate appearances with Double-A New Hampshire. He kept it going on Monday, blasting a pair of no-doubt homers. Baseball America’s Ben Badler provided the video:

MLB Pipeline expects Guerrero to reach the majors next year, but it shouldn’t be long before he earns a promotion to Triple-A. He signed with the Jays as an international free agent back in July 2015.

Guerrero isn’t the only son of a former major leaguer making waves. Padres minor league shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr. is baseball’s No. 8 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Bo Bichette, playing shortstop at Double-A for the Jays, is the son of Dante Bichette, who spent most of his 14-year career with the Rockies. Bichette is ranked No. 13 in baseball among prospects. In other news, I feel old. I vividly remember Tatis, Sr. hitting two grand slams in one inning off of Chan Ho Park back in 1999.

Cubs place Yu Darvish on disabled list due to virus

May 7, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
The Cubs announced on Monday that starter Yu Darvish has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 4, with a parainfluenza virus.

Darvish was scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against the Marlins. The Cubs haven’t yet announced who will start in Darvish’s place. However, Jen-Ho Tseng was scratched from Monday’s start for Triple-A Iowa, which hints that he may be brought up for a spot start.

Darvish, 31, has struggled in six starts for the Cubs this season. He has a 6.00 ERA with a 37/16 K/BB ratio in 30 innings. The right-hander inked a six-year, $126 million contract with the Cubs back in February.