Yoenis Cespedes
Yoenis Cespedes exits game with right hip tightness

By Ashley VarelaMay 6, 2018, 2:49 PM EDT
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes lasted just one inning during Sunday’s game against the Rockies. He collected a single in his first at-bat, then advanced to third base on Asdrubal Cabrera‘s base hit and scoring the team’s first run on a Todd Frazier sac fly. His right hip appeared to trouble him while running the bases, however, and he was removed between innings with a bout of hip tightness.

It doesn’t look like there’s any great cause for alarm, though this isn’t the first time his hip has acted up during his last few seasons with the club. He’s been primarily sidelined with recurring hamstring and quad injuries, most recently with a lingering right hamstring strain that shortened his season by five weeks last fall. The Mets have yet to announce a specific timeline for Cespedes’ return, but he’s presumed to be day-to-day for the time being.

Injuries notwithstanding, Cespedes has gotten off to a decent, albeit slightly underwhelming start in 2018. He entered Sunday’s game batting 2.40/.301/.446 with seven home runs and an NL-worst 47 strikeouts in his first 133 plate appearances of the season. He was replaced by Brandon Nimmo in left field.

Mookie Betts exits game after being hit by throw

By Bill BaerMay 6, 2018, 4:19 PM EDT
Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts exited Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rangers after he was hit by a throw from first baseman Ronald Guzman. Betts was trying to advance to second base on a ground ball in the first inning and appeared to have taken the hit on the right shoulder blade.

Betts initially stayed in the game but left in the bottom of the second inning. He went 1-for-2 with a run scored on the afternoon.

On the season, Betts is batting an incredible .355/.434/.818 with 13 home runs, 26 RBI, and 36 runs scored.

The Red Sox should pass along an update on Betts’ condition later today. The club has a day off on Monday before continuing their road trip in the Bronx against the Yankees.