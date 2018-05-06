Yoenis Cespedes exits game with right hip tightness

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes lasted just one inning during Sunday’s game against the Rockies. He collected a single in his first at-bat, then advanced to third base on Asdrubal Cabrera‘s base hit and scoring the team’s first run on a Todd Frazier sac fly. His right hip appeared to trouble him while running the bases, however, and he was removed between innings with a bout of hip tightness.

It doesn’t look like there’s any great cause for alarm, though this isn’t the first time his hip has acted up during his last few seasons with the club. He’s been primarily sidelined with recurring hamstring and quad injuries, most recently with a lingering right hamstring strain that shortened his season by five weeks last fall. The Mets have yet to announce a specific timeline for Cespedes’ return, but he’s presumed to be day-to-day for the time being.

Injuries notwithstanding, Cespedes has gotten off to a decent, albeit slightly underwhelming start in 2018. He entered Sunday’s game batting 2.40/.301/.446 with seven home runs and an NL-worst 47 strikeouts in his first 133 plate appearances of the season. He was replaced by Brandon Nimmo in left field.