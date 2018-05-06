Yadier Molina to miss at least four weeks after emergency surgery for traumatic hematoma

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina took a foul tip to a most unfortunate area on Saturday. He needed to undergo emergency surgery for a traumatic hematoma and will miss at least four weeks, per MLB.com’s Joe Trezza.

Catching prospect Carson Kelly — ranked No. 3 in the Cardinals’ system, according to MLB Pipeline — was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Francisco Pena is starting behind the plate for Sunday night’s game against the Cubs. The two will share time behind the plate while Molina is out.

Molina, 35, lands on the shelf batting .272/.292/.456 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 120 plate appearances on the season.

