Video: Gleyber Torres hits walk-off three-run home run for Yankees

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres helped his team complete a comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning, hitting a walk-off three-run home run to center field to break a 4-4 tie.
Aaron Hicks and Neil Walker both doubled to tie the game at four apiece to begin the ninth against Cody Allen. After Dan Otero relieved Allen, Miguel Andujar grounded out and Giancarlo Stanton was intentionally walked to bring up Torres. Then the magic happened.
According to the Yankees, Torres is the youngest Yankee to hit a walk-off homer dating back to at least 1908.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina took a foul tip to a most unfortunate area on Saturday. He needed to undergo emergency surgery for a traumatic hematoma and will miss at least four weeks, per MLB.com’s Joe Trezza.
Catching prospect Carson Kelly — ranked No. 3 in the Cardinals’ system, according to MLB Pipeline — was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Francisco Pena is starting behind the plate for Sunday night’s game against the Cubs. The two will share time behind the plate while Molina is out.
Molina, 35, lands on the shelf batting .272/.292/.456 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 120 plate appearances on the season.