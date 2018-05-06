The Diamondbacks still haven’t lost a series this year

With the aid of a controversial obstruction call, the Diamondbacks defeated the Astros 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, taking two of three games in the series. That means that the Diamondbacks still haven’t lost a series this season. Here’s how they’ve gone:

vs. Rockies: Won two of three

vs. Dodgers: Swept three-game series

@ Cardinals: Won two of three

@ Giants: Won two of three

@ Dodgers: Won two of three

vs. Giants: Won two of three

vs. Padres: Won two of three

@ Phillies: Won two of three

@ Nationals: Won two of three

vs. Dodgers: Split four-game series

vs. Astros: Won two of three

The D-Backs are now 23-11 on the season, owning the best record in the National League and third-best in baseball behind the Red Sox and Yankees.

As for that controversial obstruction call, here’s what happened:

As Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports, none of the Astros were happy with the ball. Manager A.J. Hinch said, “I saw a horsesh– rule and a bad interpretation.”

Starter Justin Verlander said, “It’s hard to critique a call made by an umpire in live action. Looking back on it, we have the advantage of looking at replay. In my opinion, I don’t think it’s the right call.”

Verlander also accused A.J. Pollock of the baseball equivalent of “flopping.” He said, “Pollock sold it pretty good. You see this in basketball all the time. Can you call it a flop in baseball? I don’t know. He knows the game, he got the call.”

