Mookie Betts exits game after being hit by throw

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts exited Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rangers after he was hit by a throw from first baseman Ronald Guzman. Betts was trying to advance to second base on a ground ball in the first inning and appeared to have taken the hit on the right shoulder blade.

Betts initially stayed in the game but left in the bottom of the second inning. He went 1-for-2 with a run scored on the afternoon.

On the season, Betts is batting an incredible .355/.434/.818 with 13 home runs, 26 RBI, and 36 runs scored.

The Red Sox should pass along an update on Betts’ condition later today. The club has a day off on Monday before continuing their road trip in the Bronx against the Yankees.

