Jacob deGrom to miss another start with a hyperextended right elbow

By Ashley VarelaMay 6, 2018, 3:27 PM EDT
The Mets placed right-hander Jacob deGrom on the 10-day disabled list with a hyperextended right elbow, the team said Sunday. The move is retroactive to May 3, the day after deGrom sustained the injury on a swinging strikeout against the Braves. According to comments made by manager Mickey Callaway, the Mets intend to err on the side of extreme caution with their starter, though he’s only expected to miss one more turn in the rotation before rejoining the club on May 13.

deGrom, 29, was originally scheduled to pitch on Monday against the Reds. No structural damage was detected in his arm last week, nor did he exhibit any signs of further injury during his last two bullpen sessions, but Callaway told reporters that he didn’t want to push the right-hander beyond his limits so soon — especially as the team tries to recover from a five-game losing streak this week. When healthy, deGrom has posted impressive numbers in his first seven starts of the season, going 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 11.2 SO/9 in 43 1/3 innings.

In a corresponding move, 24-year-old left-hander P.J. Conlon was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Conlon hasn’t looked particularly dominant during his Triple-A run this spring after turning in a 6.75 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 7.9 SO/9 through his first 24 innings. The Mets are still prepared to test his mettle on the big league stage, however, and will position the southpaw for his major league debut when they hit the road in Cincinnati on Monday evening.

Yoenis Cespedes exits game with right hip tightness

Yoenis Cespedes
By Ashley VarelaMay 6, 2018, 2:49 PM EDT
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes lasted just one inning during Sunday’s game against the Rockies. He collected a single in his first at-bat, then advanced to third base on Asdrubal Cabrera‘s base hit and scoring the team’s first run on a Todd Frazier sac fly. His right hip appeared to trouble him while running the bases, however, and he was removed between innings with a bout of hip tightness.

It doesn’t look like there’s any great cause for alarm, though this isn’t the first time his hip has acted up during his last few seasons with the club. He’s been primarily sidelined with recurring hamstring and quad injuries, most recently with a lingering right hamstring strain that shortened his season by five weeks last fall. The Mets have yet to announce a specific timeline for Cespedes’ return, but he’s presumed to be day-to-day for the time being.

Injuries notwithstanding, Cespedes has gotten off to a decent, albeit slightly underwhelming start in 2018. He entered Sunday’s game batting 2.40/.301/.446 with seven home runs and an NL-worst 47 strikeouts in his first 133 plate appearances of the season. He was replaced by Brandon Nimmo in left field.