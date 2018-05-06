Dodgers sign Danny Espinosa to minor-league deal

The Dodgers signed infielder Danny Espinosa to a minors deal on Sunday, Triple-A Oklahoma City communications director Alex Freedman reports. The team has yet to officially announce the deal, but the signing is expected to give them some depth in the minors after losing Corey Seager to an UCL sprain and Tommy John surgery last week.

Espinosa, 31, has bounced around six major-league organizations over the last two years, including short-lived stints with the Nationals, Angels, Mariners, Rays and Blue Jays. He was most recently seen with Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate this April, where he slashed .232/.271/.286 with three doubles and two RBI before opting out of his contract. The veteran middle infielder hasn’t seen consistent playing time with any one team since 2016, during which he put up a career-high 24 home runs while batting just .209/.306/.378 in 601 plate appearances for the Nationals.

Despite his lack of power at the plate, Espinosa will give the Dodgers an experienced shortstop who looks more capable of covering for Seager than their current emergency option, center fielder Chris Taylor. It’s possible that he could get some reps at second base as well, given that starting second baseman Logan Forsythe is still working his way back from a shoulder issue.