Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on 10-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is headed to the 10-day disabled list with left biceps tendinitis, the team announced Sunday. The move is retroactive to May 3. While Dodgers and Padres are scheduled to finish up their last game in Monterrey, Mexico on Sunday, Kershaw has reportedly been sent back to Los Angeles for an examination by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The severity of his injury is not fully known.

It’s devastating news for the southpaw, who has managed to steer clear of serious arm injuries over the course of an incredible 11-year career. While he missed significant time in 2016 and 2017 with a chronic lower back strain, he still put up award-worthy numbers: three shutouts and a 1.69 ERA in 2016, an 18-4 record and NL-leading 2.31 in 2017. He got off to an equally strong start in 2018, pitching to a 2.86 ERA in his first seven starts and fending off batters with a 2.0 BB/9 and 9.8 SO/9 through 44 innings.

As the Dodgers wait to take the next steps with their ace lefty, right-hander Brock Stewart is expected to fill in for Kershaw on the 25-man roster. Stewart, 26, has impressed during his limited time in Triple-A this spring, tossing a 2.41 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 9.6 SO/9 over 18 2/3 innings. The rotation, meanwhile, will pivot to a combination of Rich Hill, Alex Wood, Kenta Maeda, Ross Stripling, and rookie Walker Buehler.