Yadier Molina exits game after getting struck with a 101-MPH foul tip

By Ashley VarelaMay 5, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
The Cardinals lost three players to injuries during Saturday’s 8-6 win over the Cubs, including starting catcher Yadier Molina. Molina caught the first eight innings of the game before getting struck with a 101.5-MPH foul tip from Kris Bryant. The ball struck him in the lower abdomen/groin area, causing the catcher to double over and prompting an immediate visit from manager Mike Matheny and team trainers. He appears to be day-to-day for the time being, though the full extent of his injury has not been revealed.

This is the first significant injury Molina has sustained all season, though it might not be severe enough to put him on the disabled list. (Worth noting, even so: Top catching prospect Carson Kelly was scratched from his Triple-A start and is expected to join the team this weekend.) If it does, it’ll be his first stint on the DL since 2014. Prior to the injury in the ninth inning, the 35-year-old backstop went 0-for-3 with a walk against the Cubs. He’s batting a robust .279/.293/.468 with six home runs and a .762 OPS through his first 116 PA of 2018.

Molina wasn’t the only Cardinals player to make a hasty exit on Saturday. Tommy Pham was lifted in the second inning after experiencing a flare-up of lingering groin tightness and is expected to undergo further evaluation. In the 10th, closer Bud Norris was also removed from the game when he felt some tightness in his right triceps. Neither Pham nor Norris are likely to be placed on the disabled list, though that could change depending on how smoothly their recovery goes over the next few days.

Blue Jays promote top prospect Anthony Alford

By Ashley VarelaMay 5, 2018, 6:03 PM EDT
The Blue Jays promoted top outfield prospect Anthony Alford from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, sending right-hander Jake Petricka to the minors in a corresponding move. While Alford’s role with the club has yet to be more clearly defined, he should see some time in the field after the Blue Jays lost Curtis Granderson to hamstring tightness on Friday.

Prior to the 2018 season, Alford ranked no. 3 in Toronto’s farm system after posting solid numbers across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A in 2017. He finished the year batting .299/.390/.406 with 20 extra-base hits and 19 stolen bases across all three levels, despite missing significant time to a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist.

This won’t be the first time Alford goes up against big-league competition — he earned a four-game look in the majors last season before breaking his wrist — but it’s the first time he’ll get the chance to prove himself as a viable long-term candidate with the team. He’s had a rough go of it so far this spring after landing on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain and slashing an underwhelming .169/.269/.203 with two doubles in his first 67 plate appearances for High-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo.