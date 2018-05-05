Yadier Molina exits game after getting struck with a 101-MPH foul tip

The Cardinals lost three players to injuries during Saturday’s 8-6 win over the Cubs, including starting catcher Yadier Molina. Molina caught the first eight innings of the game before getting struck with a 101.5-MPH foul tip from Kris Bryant. The ball struck him in the lower abdomen/groin area, causing the catcher to double over and prompting an immediate visit from manager Mike Matheny and team trainers. He appears to be day-to-day for the time being, though the full extent of his injury has not been revealed.

This is the first significant injury Molina has sustained all season, though it might not be severe enough to put him on the disabled list. (Worth noting, even so: Top catching prospect Carson Kelly was scratched from his Triple-A start and is expected to join the team this weekend.) If it does, it’ll be his first stint on the DL since 2014. Prior to the injury in the ninth inning, the 35-year-old backstop went 0-for-3 with a walk against the Cubs. He’s batting a robust .279/.293/.468 with six home runs and a .762 OPS through his first 116 PA of 2018.

Molina wasn’t the only Cardinals player to make a hasty exit on Saturday. Tommy Pham was lifted in the second inning after experiencing a flare-up of lingering groin tightness and is expected to undergo further evaluation. In the 10th, closer Bud Norris was also removed from the game when he felt some tightness in his right triceps. Neither Pham nor Norris are likely to be placed on the disabled list, though that could change depending on how smoothly their recovery goes over the next few days.