Indians acquire Oliver Drake from Brewers

Update, 12:17 AM ET: Southpaw Adam Liberatore completed the Dodgers’ combined no-hitter with a flawless ninth inning. He struck out Eric Hosmer to kick off the final frame, then induced a Christian Villanueva pop-up for the second out. The third out? A decisive swinging strikeout — courtesy of Franchy Cordero — that brought the combined no-no to a satisfying conclusion as the Dodgers opened the Mexico Series in Monterrey, Mexico. The feat is the first combined no-hitter in franchise history and the first in the majors since Cole Hamels, Jake Diekman, Ken Giles and Jonathan Papelbon no-hit the Braves back in September 2014.

***

The Dodgers are through eight innings of a combined no-hitter against the Padres. Rookie right-hander Walker Buehler delivered six innings of no-hit, three-walk, eight-strikeout ball to start Friday’s contest, but was pulled in the seventh after reaching a pitch count of 93. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t want to risk over-exerting the rookie, who has yet to log more than 94 pitches in a single outing in the big leagues so far.

Buehler was succeeded by left-hander Tony Cingrani and righty Yimi Garcia, each of whom tossed an inning of no-hit ball in relief. Cingrani got Christian Villanueva to line out to left field, then issued back-to-back walks to Franchy Cordero and Raffy Lopez. Neither batter scored, however, as Matt Szczur was called out on strikes and Freddy Galvis ground into a force out to bring the seventh to a close. Garcia had even better luck: He whiffed Manuel Margot to lead off the eighth, then retired Travis Jankowski on a ground out and caught Jose Pirela on a swinging strikeout.

The Dodgers are currently working with four runs of support as they enter the ninth. Matt Kemp put the team on the board with an RBI single in the first inning, followed by back-to-back home runs from Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez in the second and a timely base hit from Alex Verdugo in the sixth.