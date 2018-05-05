Indians acquire Oliver Drake from Brewers

The Indians acquired right-handed reliever Oliver Drake from the Brewers on Saturday, per announcements from both teams. The Brewers will receive cash considerations in the deal. A corresponding move still needs to be made before Drake can be added to the roster.
The 31-year-old righty was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Tuesday. He pitched through just 12 2/3 innings with the club in 2018, drumming up a 6.39 ERA, 5.7 BB/9 and 10.7 SO/9 after contributing to several tough losses over the last month. He posted slightly more respectable numbers during his first full season in the majors last year, going 3-5 with a cumulative 4.66 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and 10.0 SO/9 in 56 innings during back-to-back stints with the Orioles and Brewers.
The Indians aren’t exceedingly picky at this point in the season, however, especially after losing Andrew Miller to a left hamstring strain and Nick Goody to a bout of right elbow inflammation. Exacerbating the problem: The bullpen has pitched 16 1/3 of the team’s last 50 innings since the start of May. They currently rank third-last among major league relief corps with a collective 5.11 ERA and 0.0 fWAR.
Update, 12:17 AM ET: Southpaw Adam Liberatore completed the Dodgers’ combined no-hitter with a flawless ninth inning. He struck out Eric Hosmer to kick off the final frame, then induced a Christian Villanueva pop-up for the second out. The third out? A decisive swinging strikeout — courtesy of Franchy Cordero — that brought the combined no-no to a satisfying conclusion as the Dodgers opened the Mexico Series in Monterrey, Mexico. The feat is the first combined no-hitter in franchise history and the first in the majors since Cole Hamels, Jake Diekman, Ken Giles and Jonathan Papelbon no-hit the Braves back in September 2014.
***
The Dodgers are through eight innings of a combined no-hitter against the Padres. Rookie right-hander Walker Buehler delivered six innings of no-hit, three-walk, eight-strikeout ball to start Friday’s contest, but was pulled in the seventh after reaching a pitch count of 93. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t want to risk over-exerting the rookie, who has yet to log more than 94 pitches in a single outing in the big leagues so far.
Buehler was succeeded by left-hander Tony Cingrani and righty Yimi Garcia, each of whom tossed an inning of no-hit ball in relief. Cingrani got Christian Villanueva to line out to left field, then issued back-to-back walks to Franchy Cordero and Raffy Lopez. Neither batter scored, however, as Matt Szczur was called out on strikes and Freddy Galvis ground into a force out to bring the seventh to a close. Garcia had even better luck: He whiffed Manuel Margot to lead off the eighth, then retired Travis Jankowski on a ground out and caught Jose Pirela on a swinging strikeout.
The Dodgers are currently working with four runs of support as they enter the ninth. Matt Kemp put the team on the board with an RBI single in the first inning, followed by back-to-back home runs from Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez in the second and a timely base hit from Alex Verdugo in the sixth.