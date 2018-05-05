Getty Images

Cardinals to place Dominic Leone on 10-day disabled list

By Ashley VarelaMay 5, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
Cardinals right-handed reliever Dominic Leone is headed to the 10-day disabled list, according to comments made by club manager Mike Matheny on Saturday. The team is expected to make a roster move prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs. No official diagnosis has been given, but there appears to be some issue with Leone’s right biceps after he experienced a cramp while warming up in the eighth inning of Friday’s game.

Leone, 26, is working through his first season with the Cardinals after he was acquired from the Blue Jays in January. The right-hander has pitched just 13 1/3 innings in 2018 so far, allowing six runs, three home runs and three walks and striking out 15 of 55 batters. Should he end up spending some time on the disabled list this spring, it’ll be the first DL stint of his major league career.

Thankfully for both Leone and the Cardinals, the righty reliever doesn’t appear to have sustained any structural damage in his arm, which bodes well for a speedy recovery. Fellow right-hander Luke Gregerson took the ball in his place on Friday, polishing off a scoreless eighth as the Cardinals positioned themselves for the 3-2 win, their 18th of the year.

Indians acquire Oliver Drake from Brewers

By Ashley VarelaMay 5, 2018, 12:29 PM EDT
The Indians acquired right-handed reliever Oliver Drake from the Brewers on Saturday, per announcements from both teams. The Brewers will receive cash considerations in the deal. A corresponding move still needs to be made before Drake can be added to the roster.

The 31-year-old righty was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Tuesday. He pitched through just 12 2/3 innings with the club in 2018, drumming up a 6.39 ERA, 5.7 BB/9 and 10.7 SO/9 after contributing to several tough losses over the last month. He posted slightly more respectable numbers during his first full season in the majors last year, going 3-5 with a cumulative 4.66 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and 10.0 SO/9 in 56 innings during back-to-back stints with the Orioles and Brewers.

The Indians aren’t exceedingly picky at this point in the season, however, especially after losing Andrew Miller to a left hamstring strain and Nick Goody to a bout of right elbow inflammation. Exacerbating the problem: The bullpen has pitched 16 1/3 of the team’s last 50 innings since the start of May. They currently rank third-last among major league relief corps with a collective 5.11 ERA and 0.0 fWAR.