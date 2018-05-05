Cardinals to place Dominic Leone on 10-day disabled list

Cardinals right-handed reliever Dominic Leone is headed to the 10-day disabled list, according to comments made by club manager Mike Matheny on Saturday. The team is expected to make a roster move prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs. No official diagnosis has been given, but there appears to be some issue with Leone’s right biceps after he experienced a cramp while warming up in the eighth inning of Friday’s game.

Leone, 26, is working through his first season with the Cardinals after he was acquired from the Blue Jays in January. The right-hander has pitched just 13 1/3 innings in 2018 so far, allowing six runs, three home runs and three walks and striking out 15 of 55 batters. Should he end up spending some time on the disabled list this spring, it’ll be the first DL stint of his major league career.

Thankfully for both Leone and the Cardinals, the righty reliever doesn’t appear to have sustained any structural damage in his arm, which bodes well for a speedy recovery. Fellow right-hander Luke Gregerson took the ball in his place on Friday, polishing off a scoreless eighth as the Cardinals positioned themselves for the 3-2 win, their 18th of the year.