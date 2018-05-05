Blue Jays promote top prospect Anthony Alford

The Blue Jays promoted top outfield prospect Anthony Alford from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, sending right-hander Jake Petricka to the minors in a corresponding move. While Alford’s role with the club has yet to be more clearly defined, he should see some time in the field after the Blue Jays lost Curtis Granderson to hamstring tightness on Friday.

Prior to the 2018 season, Alford ranked no. 3 in Toronto’s farm system after posting solid numbers across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A in 2017. He finished the year batting .299/.390/.406 with 20 extra-base hits and 19 stolen bases across all three levels, despite missing significant time to a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist.

This won’t be the first time Alford goes up against big-league competition — he earned a four-game look in the majors last season before breaking his wrist — but it’s the first time he’ll get the chance to prove himself as a viable long-term candidate with the team. He’s had a rough go of it so far this spring after landing on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain and slashing an underwhelming .169/.269/.203 with two doubles in his first 67 plate appearances for High-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo.