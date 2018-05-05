Getty Images

Blue Jays promote top prospect Anthony Alford

By Ashley VarelaMay 5, 2018, 6:03 PM EDT
The Blue Jays promoted top outfield prospect Anthony Alford from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, sending right-hander Jake Petricka to the minors in a corresponding move. While Alford’s role with the club has yet to be more clearly defined, he should see some time in the field after the Blue Jays lost Curtis Granderson to hamstring tightness on Friday.

Prior to the 2018 season, Alford ranked no. 3 in Toronto’s farm system after posting solid numbers across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A in 2017. He finished the year batting .299/.390/.406 with 20 extra-base hits and 19 stolen bases across all three levels, despite missing significant time to a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist.

This won’t be the first time Alford goes up against big-league competition — he earned a four-game look in the majors last season before breaking his wrist — but it’s the first time he’ll get the chance to prove himself as a viable long-term candidate with the team. He’s had a rough go of it so far this spring after landing on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain and slashing an underwhelming .169/.269/.203 with two doubles in his first 67 plate appearances for High-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo.

Cardinals to place Dominic Leone on 10-day disabled list

By Ashley VarelaMay 5, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
Cardinals right-handed reliever Dominic Leone is headed to the 10-day disabled list, according to comments made by club manager Mike Matheny on Saturday. The team is expected to make a roster move prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs. No official diagnosis has been given, but there appears to be some issue with Leone’s right biceps after he experienced a cramp while warming up in the eighth inning of Friday’s game.

Leone, 26, is working through his first season with the Cardinals after he was acquired from the Blue Jays in January. The right-hander has pitched just 13 1/3 innings in 2018 so far, allowing six runs, three home runs and three walks and striking out 15 of 55 batters. Should he end up spending some time on the disabled list this spring, it’ll be the first DL stint of his major league career.

Thankfully for both Leone and the Cardinals, the righty reliever doesn’t appear to have sustained any structural damage in his arm, which bodes well for a speedy recovery. Fellow right-hander Luke Gregerson took the ball in his place on Friday, polishing off a scoreless eighth as the Cardinals positioned themselves for the 3-2 win, their 18th of the year.