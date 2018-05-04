Yoan Moncada exits game with hamstring tightness

White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada departed in the fifth inning of Friday’s contest against the Twins with another bout of left hamstring tightness. Per an announcement from the team, he will be reevaluated on Saturday.

This has been a recurring issue for the 22-year-old infielder, who was previously pulled in the middle of Wednesday’s start against the Cardinals after sustaining the injury on a slide into third base. He is still considered day-to-day for the time being, as the issue isn’t severe enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list just yet.

Prior to his exit from Friday’s game, Moncada went 0-for-2 with a walk. He was replaced by Leury Garcia, who shifted from center field to second base while Adam Engel was inserted as a pinch-runner/center fielder in the fifth. Entering Saturday, Moncada slashed .268/.359/.518 with six home runs and four stolen bases in 129 PA.