Yoan Moncada exits game with hamstring tightness

White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada departed in the fifth inning of Friday’s contest against the Twins with another bout of left hamstring tightness. Per an announcement from the team, he will be reevaluated on Saturday.
This has been a recurring issue for the 22-year-old infielder, who was previously pulled in the middle of Wednesday’s start against the Cardinals after sustaining the injury on a slide into third base. He is still considered day-to-day for the time being, as the issue isn’t severe enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list just yet.
Prior to his exit from Friday’s game, Moncada went 0-for-2 with a walk. He was replaced by Leury Garcia, who shifted from center field to second base while Adam Engel was inserted as a pinch-runner/center fielder in the fifth. Entering Saturday, Moncada slashed .268/.359/.518 with six home runs and four stolen bases in 129 PA.
Rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres hogged the spotlight on Friday as he delivered his first major-league home run for the Yankees. The three-run shot came off of a first-pitch curveball from the Indians Josh Tomlin, sailing well over the center field wall to give the Yankees a leg up in the fourth inning.
Torres’ blast snapped a personal homer-less streak of 46 plate appearances this spring. It set off a chain reaction throughout the Yankees’ lineup, too, boosting the team to a 5-0 lead with another solo shot from Aaron Judge (his eighth of 2018) in the fourth and a 461-footer from Gary Sanchez (his ninth) in the fifth.
The Indians eventually pushed back, however, finally catching a break against the bullpen in the eighth inning. Bradley Zimmer cranked his second home run of the season, a 402-foot drive to center field that scored Yan Gomes and Rajai Davis. Jose Ramirez delivered the game-tying knock with a two-run shot off of David Robertson to tie the game 5-5.