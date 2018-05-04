Video: Albert Pujols collects his 3,000th career hit

Albert Pujols made history on Friday night, collecting his 3,000th career hit with a base hit off of Mike Leake in the fifth inning of the Angels’ contest against the Mariners. The Angels veteran first baseman had been hovering around No. 3,000 for several innings after logging his 2,999th hit during Thursday’s 12-3 win against the Orioles.
At 38 years old, Pujols is the 32nd major-league hitter (and second Dominican-born player) to produce at least 3,000 hits over the course of his career, though no one has crossed that particular threshold since Adrian Beltre did it with the Rangers in 2017. He’s currently tied with Roberto Clemente at exactly 3,000 hits; the next-highest on the all-time list is Al Kaline, with 3,007.
This the second big milestone the slugger has reached in the last calendar year, too, as he clubbed his 600th career home run — a grand slam — last June. His 3,000 hits and 600 homers put him in rare company: only Hank Aaron (3,771 hits, 755 home runs), Willie Mays (3,283 hits, 660 home runs) and Alex Rodriguez (3,115 hits, 696 home runs) have duplicated the feat.
Update, 12:17 AM ET: Southpaw Adam Liberatore completed the Dodgers’ combined no-hitter with a flawless ninth inning. He struck out Eric Hosmer to kick off the final frame, then induced a Christian Villanueva pop-up for the second out. The third out? A decisive swinging strikeout — courtesy of Franchy Cordero — that brought the combined no-no to a satisfying conclusion as the Dodgers opened the Mexico Series in Monterrey, Mexico. The feat is the first combined no-hitter in franchise history and the first in the majors since Cole Hamels, Jake Diekman, Ken Giles and Jonathan Papelbon no-hit the Braves back in September 2014.
***
The Dodgers are through eight innings of a combined no-hitter against the Padres. Rookie right-hander Walker Buehler delivered six innings of no-hit, three-walk, eight-strikeout ball to start Friday’s contest, but was pulled in the seventh after reaching a pitch count of 93. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t want to risk over-exerting the rookie, who has yet to log more than 94 pitches in a single outing in the big leagues so far.
Buehler was succeeded by left-hander Tony Cingrani and righty Yimi Garcia, each of whom tossed an inning of no-hit ball in relief. Cingrani got Christian Villanueva to line out to left field, then issued back-to-back walks to Franchy Cordero and Raffy Lopez. Neither batter scored, however, as Matt Szczur was called out on strikes and Freddy Galvis ground into a force out to bring the seventh to a close. Garcia had even better luck: He whiffed Manuel Margot to lead off the eighth, then retired Travis Jankowski on a ground out and caught Jose Pirela on a swinging strikeout.
The Dodgers are currently working with four runs of support as they enter the ninth. Matt Kemp put the team on the board with an RBI single in the first inning, followed by back-to-back home runs from Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez in the second and a timely base hit from Alex Verdugo in the sixth.