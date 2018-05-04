Albert Pujols
Video: Albert Pujols collects his 3,000th career hit

By Ashley VarelaMay 4, 2018, 11:48 PM EDT
Albert Pujols made history on Friday night, collecting his 3,000th career hit with a base hit off of Mike Leake in the fifth inning of the Angels’ contest against the Mariners. The Angels veteran second baseman had been hovering around No. 3,000 for several innings after logging his 2,999th hit during Thursday’s 12-3 win against the Orioles.

At 38 years old, Pujols is the 32nd major-league hitter (and second Dominican-born player) to produce at least 3,000 hits over the course of his career, though no one has crossed that particular threshold since Adrian Beltre did it with the Rangers in 2017. He’s currently tied with Roberto Clemente at exactly 3,000 hits; the next-highest on the all-time list is Al Kaline, with 3,007.

This the second big milestone the slugger has reached in the last calendar year, too, as he clubbed his 600th career home run — a grand slam — last June. His 3,000 hits and 600 homers put him in rare company: only Hank Aaron (3,771 hits, 755 home runs), Willie Mays (3,283 hits, 660 home runs) and Alex Rodriguez (3,115 hits, 696 home runs) have duplicated the feat.

Yoan Moncada exits game with hamstring tightness

By Ashley VarelaMay 4, 2018, 11:27 PM EDT
White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada departed in the fifth inning of Friday’s contest against the Twins with another bout of left hamstring tightness. Per an announcement from the team, he will be reevaluated on Saturday.

This has been a recurring issue for the 22-year-old infielder, who was previously pulled in the middle of Wednesday’s start against the Cardinals after sustaining the injury on a slide into third base. He is still considered day-to-day for the time being, as the issue isn’t severe enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list just yet.

Prior to his exit from Friday’s game, Moncada went 0-for-2 with a walk. He was replaced by Leury Garcia, who shifted from center field to second base while Adam Engel was inserted as a pinch-runner/center fielder in the fifth. Entering Saturday, Moncada slashed .268/.359/.518 with six home runs and four stolen bases in 129 PA.