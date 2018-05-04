Braves place Dansby Swanson on the 10-day disabled list with left wrist inflammation

The Braves have placed shortstop Dansby Swanson on the 10-day disabled list with left wrist inflammation, per a team announcement on Friday. In a corresponding move, outfielder Preston Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. No concrete timeline has been set for Swanson’s return, but he will undergo tests throughout the weekend and isn’t expected back until May 14, when the Braves host the Cubs for a makeup game at the end of their week-long road trip.

Swanson, 24, aggravated the injury during the club’s 7-0 shutout against the Mets on Wednesday. He experienced some pain in his left wrist on a swinging strikeout in the fifth inning and was pulled as a precaution, though he’d already been dealing with wrist issues for the past several weeks. Prior to landing on the disabled list, Swanson was swatting a solid .289/.336/.430 with 11 extra bases and a .766 OPS through his first 122 plate appearances of the season. He figures to be replaced by infielder Johan Camargo for the time being.

Outfielder Preston Tucker will assume Swanson’s spot on the roster, despite being optioned to Triple-A earlier on Friday to clear space for the newly-activated Jose Bautista. Tucker doesn’t figure to see significant playing time in the outfield, but he’s looked decent at the plate during his limited time with the team this year, turning in a .282/.313/.487 batting line, 10 extra bases and an .800 OPS in 83 PA.