And That Happened: Thursday’s Scores and Highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Blue Jays 13, Indians 11; Indians 13, Blue Jays 4: This was a long day for everyone. The first game in the doubleheader experienced a nearly two-hour rain delay and then lasted nearly five hours of game time. It was still a good day for Yangervis Solarte, though. He had five hits, a walk and six RBI in seven plate appearances, capped off with an 11th inning grand slam which gave the Jays a 13-9 lead which held up despite Roberto Osuna‘s best efforts. Josh Donaldson and Russell Martin also had two-run blasts. Francisco Lindor homered twice in a losing cause. And that was just in the FIRST game of the twin bill. He’d sit out Game 2 after he cut his lip on a face-plant slide in Game 1, and in Game 2 the Indians offense kept going while the Jays’ did not. Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer and Erik Gonzalez knocked in four with a couple of RBI doubles. The win was Terry Francona’s 1,500th as a manager. After this day, however, all he probably wanted was sleep.

Yankees 6, Astros 5: New York built a 3-0 lead after three, Houston took a 5-3 lead by the eighth and the Yankees came back with a three-run top of the ninth via a Gleyber Torres two-run single and an Aaron Judge ground out RBI. The Astros put two men on via a strikeout/wild pitch and an single and that left Aroldis Chapman facing reigning MVP Jose Altuve with the game on the line. Altuve saw three pitches, all triple-digit fastballs and a whif-look-whif later, the game was over:

White Sox 6, Twins 5: Trayce Thompson hit a walkoff homer for the Sox, putting an end to their four-game losing streak. What was the secret, Trayce?

“I was just looking for a fastball to hit and trying not to do too much with it. Luckily, I got a pitch that I could handle and didn’t miss it.”

I really want someone to put together a supercut of players saying that. Because they say it all the time, almost verbatim. I used to just think it was an informal copying of what they hear other players say in such situations, but I’m increasingly of the belief that they actually teach them to say exactly that in formal media training sessions. “Bull Durham” is 30 years old but it got so much right about baseball and, if anything, it’s more accurate today than it was in 1988.

Braves 11, Mets 0: This was a whuppin.’ Julio Teheran had a no-hitter until there were two outs in the seventh and the bullpen completed the shutout. Meanwhile, Jason Vargas, Matt Harvey were no match for the Braves bats, giving up six runs and five runs, respectively. Kurt Suzuki, Ronald Acuña, Nick Markakis and Ozzie Albies all homered with the latter two driving in three a piece. The Braves sweep the Mets in the three-game series. New York has lost 11 of 17 after an 11-1 start.

Nationals 3, Pirates 1: Five wins in a row for the Nats. Jeremy Hellickson tossed five and two-thirds innings of shutout ball, backed by homers from Trea Turner and Ryan Zimmerman. Sean Doolittle picked up a five-out save. Washington is back to .500.

Royals 10, Tigers 6: Lucas Duda had three hits and drove in four, and Jorge Soler, Alex Gordon and Sal Perez all went deep. Miguel Cabrera left with a strained hamstring on a bad day for Detroit.

Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 2: The Dodgers rode a four-run eighth to victory. Those four runs came courtesy of Jorge De La Rosa who was all over the place, balking to advance the runners he inherited and then uncorking two run-scoring wild pitches. Two wins in a row for the Dodgers have to make them feel good after how crappy they’d been playing. Two losses in a row for the Diamondbacks resulted in a split of the four-game set, which put an end to their series victory streak at nine.

Rangers 11, Red Sox 5: Nomar Mazara homered for the third straight game — a three run shot — and drove in five on the night. David Price got rocked for nine runs, seven earned. He’s lost three in a row, giving up 19 runs — 16 earned — in that span. Mookie Betts homered again in the loss. In other news, check out this nifty slide from Eduardo Nunez. He was called out at first but it was overturned on replay:

Angels 12, Orioles 3: Albert Pujols picked up hit number 2,999 on a two-run double as the Angels put up double digits on the Orioles once again. Mike Trout had an RBI triple during the Halos’ five-run first inning, and added an RBI single in the three-run second. The Angels scored 25 runs in the three game series. The Orioles have lost 15 of their last 18 games.

Mariners 4, Athletics 1: Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz knocked in a couple each in the first post-Ichiro-Era game for the Mariners. Wade LeBlanc and a bunch of relievers combined to stifle the A’s offense. The highlight of the game, though, was Dee Gordon striking the bat-out Ichiro pose in tribute before his first at bat of the game. Which, unfortunately, is not up at the MLB video site or any of our licensed photo sites, so jut pretend you can see him doing it and pretend you were touched.

