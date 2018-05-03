Yangervis Solarte caps off five-hit, six-RBI day with game-winning grand slam

Blue Jays infielder Yangervis Solarte played a big part in his team’s 13-11, 11-inning victory over the Indians on Thursday afternoon. He racked up five hits and a walk with six RBI in seven trips to the plate. In his final at-bat, he broke a 9-9 tie with a grand slam to left field.
It was a good thing Solarte hit a grand slam because Roberto Osuna yielded two runs to the Indians in the bottom half of the 11th.
Solarte is the first player with a five-hit, six-RBI game this season. It happened six times last year by Avisail Garcia, Eric Hosmer, Nolan Arenado, Andrew Benintendi, Scooter Gennett, and Anthony Rendon.
After Thusday’s performance, Solarte is batting .270/.359/.532 with eight home runs, 21 RBI, and 19 runs scored in 128 plate appearances.
The Blue Jays and Indians played a wild one on Thursday afternoon, taking a 9-9 game into extra innings. Four of the Indians’ runs came on two home runs from shortstop Francisco Lindor, who accomplished the feat of homering from both sides of the plate.
Lindor’s first homer was a go-ahead three-run shot from the right side to the opposite field off of Jaime Garcia in the fourth inning.
Lindor’s second homer, a solo shot, came from the left side off of Ryan Tepera in the bottom of the eighth.
Lindor is the first player to homer from both sides of the plate since teammate Jose Ramirez accomplished the feat on September 3 last year. It happened 10 times last year. Six were done by Indians batters: Lindor, Jose Ramirez (three times), and Carlos Santana (twice).