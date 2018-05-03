Yangervis Solarte caps off five-hit, six-RBI day with game-winning grand slam

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Blue Jays infielder Yangervis Solarte played a big part in his team’s 13-11, 11-inning victory over the Indians on Thursday afternoon. He racked up five hits and a walk with six RBI in seven trips to the plate. In his final at-bat, he broke a 9-9 tie with a grand slam to left field.

For his grand finale, Yan Solo launched one to a galaxy far, far away. #SolartePower 🔋 pic.twitter.com/Sf2BtdiWIB — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 4, 2018

It was a good thing Solarte hit a grand slam because Roberto Osuna yielded two runs to the Indians in the bottom half of the 11th.

Solarte is the first player with a five-hit, six-RBI game this season. It happened six times last year by Avisail Garcia, Eric Hosmer, Nolan Arenado, Andrew Benintendi, Scooter Gennett, and Anthony Rendon.

After Thusday’s performance, Solarte is batting .270/.359/.532 with eight home runs, 21 RBI, and 19 runs scored in 128 plate appearances.

