Video: Carlos Martinez hits his first career home run

Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez contributed to his own cause on Wednesday afternoon against the White Sox, belting his first career home run to break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Find yourself a pitcher who can do both! #PitchersWhoRake pic.twitter.com/gvSd4U5P0f — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 2, 2018

Martinez had six doubles and 19 RBI in his career coming into that at-bat. He’s no slouch at the plate compared to other pitchers.

On the pitching side of things, Martinez limited the White Sox to one run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings. He got the W as the Cardinals went on to win 3-2.

