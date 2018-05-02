Video: Carlos Martinez hits his first career home run

Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez contributed to his own cause on Wednesday afternoon against the White Sox, belting his first career home run to break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Martinez had six doubles and 19 RBI in his career coming into that at-bat. He’s no slouch at the plate compared to other pitchers.
On the pitching side of things, Martinez limited the White Sox to one run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings. He got the W as the Cardinals went on to win 3-2.
WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reports that Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery could miss up to two months with a flexor strain in his left elbow. He won’t throw for another two or three weeks.
Montgomery, 25, was placed on the disabled list earlier today with a left elbow injury. He had been effective in six starts, posting a 3.62 ERA with a 23/12 K/BB ratio in 27 1/3 innings. He lasted only one inning in Tuesday’s start against the Astros.
Domingo German is likely going to take Montgomery’s spot in the rotation. Manager Aaron Boone said German will “probably” start on Sunday against the Indians, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.