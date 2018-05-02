Mookie Betts has hit three home runs today

Mookie Betts sat out a few games due to a bum hamstring. Alex Cora felt he was good enough to go today, so Betts was penciled in at the top of the order against the Royals. As I’m writing this the game is only in the eighth inning, but I’d say it has gone well so far.

Betts has hit three homers so far — all solo shots — in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings. He’s 4-for-4, having singled to center field to lead the game off. The Red Sox currently lead 5-4.

On the year, that gives Betts 11 homers in 26 games and a line of .365/.451/.823, pending perhaps one more plate appearance this afternoon. Here are the first two:

