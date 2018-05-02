Jordan Montgomery may miss two months with flexor strain in left elbow

WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reports that Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery could miss up to two months with a flexor strain in his left elbow. He won’t throw for another two or three weeks.

Montgomery, 25, was placed on the disabled list earlier today with a left elbow injury. He had been effective in six starts, posting a 3.62 ERA with a 23/12 K/BB ratio in 27 1/3 innings. He lasted only one inning in Tuesday’s start against the Astros.

Domingo German is likely going to take Montgomery’s spot in the rotation. Manager Aaron Boone said German will “probably” start on Sunday against the Indians, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

